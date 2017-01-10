

*Tonight, President Barack Obama is returning home to Chicago to give what is expected to be a landmark farewell address as his presidency ends.

Obviously it’s too late to score at ticket, but the White House will be streaming the occasion online, on the White House website as will YouTube as you can see above.

The speech is slated to start at 8 p.m. Central Time (9 p.m. Eastern, 6 p.m. Pacific) from McCormick Place, the Near South Side convention center where Obama held his second term election-night victory rally.

Advisors have said the president’s speech will be forward-looking—so don’t expect a big re-hashing of his legacy or a a victorious reliving of Grant Park 2008. But the speech will also draw from Obama’s personal history as a Chicago community organizer and state senator, with a message urging perseverance in the face of setbacks, according to his speechwriter.