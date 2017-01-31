*Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish are headed to the Essence Festival to get “white girl wasted” in the first trailer for director Malcolm D. Lee’s “Girls Trip.”

The Universal comedy from writers Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver follows the four lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, “where sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.”

Larenz Tate, Kate Walsh, Mike Colter, and Kofi Siriboe round out the cast.

The script comes from a story by Erica Rivinoja, Barris and Oliver. The film is executive produced by James Lopez, head of motion pictures for Will Packer Productions, and Preston Holmes.

“Girls Trip” will arrive in theaters on July 21, 2017.

Watch the first trailer below: