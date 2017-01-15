*Wayne Brady will star in the Chicago production of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” for a limited time. The actor and singer is set to take on the role of Aaron Burr after star Joshua Henry bows out to join the show’s national tour.

“I’ve been dying to tell you guys!!” Brady tweeted. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was also excited to share the news: “I HAVE ALSO BEEN DYING TO TELL THEM WAYNE.”

READ RELATED STORY: Chris Brown/Soulja Boy Fight Moving to Dubai; Huge Pay-Per-View Potential

This is really happening! I’m so glad to be in a business where I can still feel like a kid on Xmas everyday! pic.twitter.com/O6wkz8dpiw — Wayne Brady (@waynebrady) January 10, 2017



“Hamilton” introduced Chicago performances to the city’s PrivateBank Theatre back in September. According to the Chicago Tribune, Brady’s appearance will be short ― from Jan. 17 through April 9.

Brady is best known for the improv show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” in addition to hosting the game show “Let’s Make A Deal.” The Huff Post notes that it was on ‘Deal’ where he proclaimed his love love for “Hamilton.”

The musical won’t be is first theater musical. From 2015 to 2016, Brady starred in Broadway’s Kinky Boots as Simon and Lola.

Additionally, “Hamilton” has also added former Saturday Night Live player Taran Killam to the cast. He will play King George III starting Jan. 17.

Brady joins the remaining Chicago principals, including Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton, Ari Afsar as Eliza Hamilton and Karen Olivo as Angelica Schuyler.