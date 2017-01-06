*In anticipation of its upcoming second season, WGN America’s series “Underground” will return to the Sundance Film Festival this month for the second consecutive year.

According to Deadline.com, the Misha Green and Joe Pokaski slave escape drama will have a “clips and conversation” panel on January 21 at 6 p.m. at the Park City headquarters of the Blackhouse Foundation.

The event will run two hours and feature Green and Pokaski as well as “Underground” stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Aldis Hodge, director Anthony Hemingway and executive producer John Legend, who will guest star as abolitionist Frederick Douglass in the upcoming season.

Production has just wrapped in Savannah, Ga. on the ten-episode second season, to premiere on March 8.

Footage from Season 2 is expected to be shown during the panel, and an after party will take place at the Riverhorse on Main Street.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 19 – 29.

Watch teasers from “Underground” Season 2 below: