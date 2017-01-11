*Oscar winner Jamie Foxx stars in “Sleepless” as an undercover cop caught in a web of chaos, while trying to rescue his son. EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas attended the L.A. premiere before the national release, on Friday the 13th.

EUR: What do you do when you have a sleepless night?

Jamie Foxx: You know how we get down! We have sleepless nights on purpose! Ain’t nobody trying to sleep, we are trying to live. I don’t want to miss anything. It’s a whole lot of fun at my spot…

Stephen Bishop: Well, HA! HAHA! I can’t share that…I watch CNN or reruns of “Family Guy” or “American Dad!” on the Cartoon Network.

Page Kennedy: I’ll binge watch “Shameless” or something boring that will help me fall asleep.

EUR: We heard you had a funny encounter with Jamie Foxx, what happened?

Dermot Mulroney: One time I was waiting at the valet and I only had a $20 bill and I wasn’t going to make change to tip the guy. Then a big SUV pulls up and Jamie (Foxx) gets out, and I say, ‘hey Jamie!’ And he shakes my hand but I still have the $20 bill in my hand, so he just takes it, puts it in his pocket, gives me a side-hug, and just goes inside. Then about six months later, I got the call for this movie, so I think that’s 20 bucks well spent!

EUR: What is Jamie Foxx like on set?

Jamie Foxx: When I’m on set, I work on my own material. We had like 500 extras, so I work out my jokes. They don’t know I’m working them out. I want to see what they laugh at. We learned it from being on “In Living Color.” I used to watch Tommy Davidson go into the audience, while we were taping and work on his jokes.

“Sleepless” also stars Michelle Monaghan, Dermot Mulroney, Gabrielle Union, David Harbour, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, and Octavius J. Johnson.