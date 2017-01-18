*White House photographer Pete Souza’s time working at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. ends Friday along with his boss President Obama, and folks have been asking him to name his all time favorite photo over the past eight years.

While he can’t narrow the choice down to one image, Souza on Tuesday evening released pics of his favorite day photographing POTUS: an occasion in 2010 when the commander-in-chief and his two daughters, Sasha and Malia, frolicked in the snow.

Souza shared the photos and backstory on Instagram:

“People are always asking me to choose my favorite picture of the President. But I just can’t do it. So let me tell you about my favorite day,” Souza captioned the first image. “It was a Saturday in February 2010. Washington was under siege with snow. I slept in my office overnight, knowing I probably couldn’t drive to the White House the next day. And then I guessed…and yes, hoped…that the President of the United States would be a dad and play with his girls in the snow. And he did.”

Snow angels. 2010.