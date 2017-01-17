*“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris is teaming up with athletes-turned-producers Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil for an update of the 1992 sports comedy “White Men Can’t Jump” under Twentieth Century Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Barris will pen the screenplay for the project, which falls under his overall film deal with Fox signed in September 2016.

Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers and Kalil of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers are producing via their production banner, Mortal Media, along with their partner Noah Weinstein.

The original film, written and directed by Ron Shelton, starred Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as two street basketball hustlers who at first try to hustle each other then team up for a bigger score. Rosie Perez played the longtime girlfriend of Harrelson’s character, whose dream is to appear on Jeopardy!

The title comes into play when Snipes’ character makes fun of Harrelson for his inability to dunk.

Griffin and Kalil’s Mortal Media is on the rise, with a slate that includes a remake of “The Rocketeer” centered around a lead that will be black and female. The company also has an NBC comedy in development.

In addition to “Black-ish,” Barris’ company is developing a remake of “Shaft” for New Line.