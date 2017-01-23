*Donald Trump’s presidency may have emboldened racists, but it seems to have also energized white people to fight back against them – by any means necessary. Video of two such instances have gone viral.

You’ve already seen Neo-Nazi vet Richard Spencer getting punched in the face by a white protester while being interviewed on Inauguration Day – a moment that has sparked all kinds of memes, gifs, and even a song.

Literal Nazi Richard Spencer punched in the face, #Hamilton remix pic.twitter.com/zx3ntPUTRY — Nate Coraor (@natefoo) January 21, 2017

I made a remix of Richard Spencer getting punched in the face and set it to Disney’s Frozen pic.twitter.com/5qip0RgnmC — Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) January 21, 2017

Just days after Richard Spencer’s Inaugural beatdown, actor Shia LeBeouf was shown on his 24/7, anti-Trump “He Will Not Divide Us” livestream getting in the face of a racist who tried to shout his hatred into the camera.

As previously reported, the actor has an interactive art installation set up in New York that allows anyone to recite the mantra “He will not divide us” into a webcam that will livestream constantly throughout Trump’s presidency.

Below is video of LaBeouf’s reaction to a a white dude who tried to take over the webcam after reportedly hurling racist taunts to gathered participants: