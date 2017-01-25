“Leave the kids out of it—show some respect for the family,” @JedediahBila says of SNL writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump. pic.twitter.com/q7m1AmmzkM — The View (@TheView) January 24, 2017

*Whoopi Goldberg may be one of Celebrity-elect Donald Trump’s loudest critics, but even she’s defending his 10-year-old son, Barron Trump, after he was “attacked” by an SNL writer on social media.

Goldberg and her “The View” co-hosts debated whether the youngest Trump kid should be off limits in comedy, after “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich was suspended by the show for tweeting: “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

“You can’t hold a 10 year old responsible for the idiocy of his dad,” said Goldberg. “He didn’t ask to come. Blame the dad, but also pay attention when you discover that Comey, the FBI director, is being kept on. So those are the things, if you want to attack some stuff, let’s go after that! Not the kid!”

The women of “The View” all agreed that Barron should be off limits, but Joy Behar was more bothered by the reaction to Rich’s tweet.

“We’re holding a comedy writer accountable and the President of the United States says much worse things and he becomes the president. There’s a double standard here,” she said… and we agree with her.

“The tweet had something to do with violence … then Donald Trump in 2016 said the following, ‘Hillary wants to essentially abolish the second amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do folks, although maybe the second amendment people, maybe there is. I don’t know,'” Behar said, citing a speech where the President seemingly incited violence.

“Maybe the president gets away with it because he has the mentality of a 10 year old,” she added, with Whoopi chiming in that Joy’s statement gives “most 10 year olds a bad name.”

READ RELATED NEWS: ‘The Real’: Joseline Hernandez Spills the Tea on LHHATL’s Kirk Frost’s Mistress Drama

The women also discuss the backlash against Taylor Swift for not taking part in the Women’s March D.C. over the weekend.

“You have no right to criticize her for not doing what you would be doing,” chastised Whoopi. “We don’t know where she was, what she was doing, she at least acknowledged it. There were a lot of famous chicks who said nothing. Not everybody can do what we do, the way we do it. She was doing girl power before there was a march.”

But co-host Sunny Hostin still took issue with Swift.

“I don’t have a problem with Taylor Swift being apolitical, I don’t have a problem with Taylor Swift not attending the march, I do have a problem with Taylor Swift dipping in her toe to become somewhat political, but then getting right out of the water,” she said.

“I think she has been very vocal about being a feminist … but I also think when you have that platform and you’ve already put yourself out there, then it’s up to you to do the most that you could possibly do and I don’t know that she did,” she continued.

“I think the focus on what people aren’t doing is not the place we’re at right now in this climate,” Haines interjected, brining the conversation to a close. “We should be focusing on the good people do and applaud that and move on.”

Watch the segment via the Twitter video player at top of page.