The Beyhive, always on the lookout for slights against its queen, noticed that a photo of Beyonce with husband Jay Z and then-President Barack Obama was recreated on a website as a drawing in which all three are depicted as Caucasian.

It accompanied an article titled “How to Become a Congressman.”

Wikihow turned Obama, Beyoncé, and Jay Z white to explain “How to become a congressman.” pic.twitter.com/QNTGz5wjaq — FORMATION (@beyupdates_) January 22, 2017

The infraction occurred on the how-to website wikiHow, an online community which provides guides on how to do things and often uses cartoons to illustrate its step-by-step instructions. The drawing was whitewashed from a photo taken during a 2012 fundraising event.

WikiHow said it is “disgusted and ashamed” and that the rendering should’ve never been on the site.

1/ When we saw the whitewashed image of Obama, Jay Z & Beyoncé, we were disgusted & ashamed. It never should have been on wikiHow. https://t.co/tCIgpPpD2R — wikiHow (@wikiHow) January 24, 2017

In a series of tweets, the website tried to explain how this happened: