The Beyhive, always on the lookout for slights against its queen, noticed that a photo of Beyonce with husband Jay Z and then-President Barack Obama was recreated on a website as a drawing in which all three are depicted as Caucasian.

It accompanied an article titled “How to Become a Congressman.”

The infraction occurred on the how-to website wikiHow, an online community which provides guides on how to do things and often uses cartoons to illustrate its step-by-step instructions. The drawing was whitewashed from a photo taken during a 2012 fundraising event.

WikiHow said it is “disgusted and ashamed” and that the rendering should’ve never been on the site.

In a series of tweets, the website tried to explain how this happened:

  • “Within minutes of the first tweet, a volunteer removed the image. We then started investigating how it got on wikiHow at all.
  • “We learned it was made three years ago by a team of illustrators who work as one. One person sketches, the other person colors. The sketcher sent the colorist a black and white sketch.
  • “The colorist wasn’t aware it was Obama and Beyonce. We don’t think the illustrator intentionally whitewashed here.
  • “This doesn’t excuse the fact that we hosted a terrible image on wikiHow and we needed more diversity on that article period.
  • “We’re talking with our illustrators to prevent recurrence and encourage diversity. Especially in positions of power.”




