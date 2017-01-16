*You may not be familiar with his name but you know Will Packer’s movies. Packer has produced a string of hits, including “No Good Deed,” “Think Like a Man,” “Think Like a Man Too,” “Ride Along,” and “Obsessed.” He’s also an executive producer on Universal’s upcoming “Straight Outta Compton” and “Ride Along 2.”

After landing his first two TV series – comedies “People Are Talking” on NBC and “Uncle Buck” – on ABC, the prolific producer is looking to expand his brand in drama by developing a new series for NBC called “Buckhead,” THR reports.

The series is described as a drama about ambition, sex and revenge set in the high-stakes world of Atlanta politics, entertainment, churches and strip clubs. Packer will executive produce along with David McMillian who will pen the script.

He’s also set to executive produce History Channel/A&E/Lifetime networks “Roots” remake, which aired, as an event series, simultaneously on all 3 networks in 2016.

RELATED STORY: NBC’s new TV drama ‘Buckhead’ is ‘Garbage’…Why the Apathy?

In his 20 year career, Will’s films have grossed over $700 million. He made a name for himself in 2000 with the release of the erotic thriller “Trois,” which was made for $250,000 and grossed $1.1 million. Packer recently renewed his overall deal with Universal Television, extending their relationship through 2017.

“Will Packer is energetic, passionate, creative and wants to win. He is a collaborative partner, a hands-on producer and is absolutely the best dressed,” said Universal Television President Bela Bajaria.

NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke added: “Will Packer has become such a fantastic addition to our Universal family. We are lucky to have such an enthusiastic and prolific producer so engaged in network television. Will, Korin and their team truly have their fingers on the pulse of entertaining and fun!”