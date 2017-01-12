*Idris Elba is selling a Valentine’s date for charity!

The “Luther” actor has put himself up for auction to raise money for WE (Women Everywhere) Can Lead, a charity organization “working to empower and educate girls throughout Africa”.

In an online video, he offers bidders a “romantic evening” involving cocktails, food and “whatever your heart desires”.

“I’ll let you pound my yams,” the 44-year-old star continues before downing a glass of champagne.

Fans can enter a lottery for the date by going to the Omaze website and making a donation—$10 gets you 100 entries in the lottery, $25 for 250 entries and so on.

“That’s right, love, just you and me. No one else around. Just us,” the actor promises in the video. “For dessert, you can have whatever you want, and I mean whatever you want. Candy hearts is just the beginning.”

The winner will join Elba for “a candlelit meal at one of his favourite restaurants”.

Flights and accommodation at a four-star hotel are included, according to the Omaze website.

You have until February 14 to make a bid.

Check out his video below:

Magic Johnson says he has been screwed over in a $850,000 jewelry deal. According to TMZ, the NBA Legend filed a lawsuit against Gina Amir Atelier over an incident stemming from his 25th wedding anniversary last year.

The story goes that Magic borrowed two pieces of fancy jewelry for his wife for their anniversary celebration event, and Atelier took a $250,000 deposit for the pieces.

Johnson says his wife, Cookie, wore the fancy gems and brought them back undamaged a week later — but the Beverly Hills store never returned his $250k deposit. He claims the jewelers “conspired to defraud” him all along and says they used him as a “personal ATM.” He’s suing to get back his $250k.

In his suit, Johnson refers to Atelier’s jewelry business as a “thieves den.”