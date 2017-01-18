*I don’t know about you, but I am a Trader Joe’s die-hard fan. I am probably at the store at least four out of seven days. I make sure to always have their lactose-free coffee creamer (Hazelnut), Lowfat Granola Cereal (Mixed Berry) in the red box, spinach pizza and I can’t forget the Moscato wine in the fancy bottle (shhh…it’s great and only costs $7.99).

So why wasn’t I contacted to vote in this annual awards ceremony?

It’s considered Trader Joe’s version of the Emmy’s and for 8 years the grocery store chain has hosted a Customer Choice Award survey to see what its customers are loving.

Now the results are in.

According to Yahoo many of the products voted are available all year-round, but some are only seasonal (these items are noted with an asterisk). So you know what that means, you’d better get while the gettin’s good. In other words: buy bulk!

Here’s the list of winning foods.

Favorite Overall:

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Runners Up:

Cookie Butter Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese Triple Ginger Snaps Pound Plus 72% Dark Chocolate

Favorite Bakery:

Soft Pretzel Stick

Runners Up:

Almond Ring Danish Sourdough Bread Kringle* Organic French Baguette

Favorite Beverage:

Spiced Cider

Runners Up:

Read more at EURThisNthat.