*I don’t know about you, but I am a Trader Joe’s die-hard fan. I am probably at the store at least four out of seven days. I make sure to always have their lactose-free coffee creamer (Hazelnut), Lowfat Granola Cereal (Mixed Berry) in the red box, spinach pizza and I can’t forget the Moscato wine in the fancy bottle (shhh…it’s great and only costs $7.99).
So why wasn’t I contacted to vote in this annual awards ceremony?
It’s considered Trader Joe’s version of the Emmy’s and for 8 years the grocery store chain has hosted a Customer Choice Award survey to see what its customers are loving.
Now the results are in.
According to Yahoo many of the products voted are available all year-round, but some are only seasonal (these items are noted with an asterisk). So you know what that means, you’d better get while the gettin’s good. In other words: buy bulk!
Here’s the list of winning foods.
Favorite Overall:
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Runners Up:
Cookie Butter Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese Triple Ginger Snaps Pound Plus 72% Dark Chocolate
Favorite Bakery:
Soft Pretzel Stick
Runners Up:
Almond Ring Danish Sourdough Bread Kringle* Organic French Baguette
Favorite Beverage:
Spiced Cider
Runners Up:
