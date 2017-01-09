Winnie Harlow

*former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant Winnie Harlow has inspired many with her confidence in spite of her untraditional look. Harlow, whose real name is Chantelle Brown-Young, has vitiligo, a condition which causes a loss of skin pigmentation.

She placed fifth in the ANTM competition and her appearance resulted in contracts with major fashion brands Desigual and Diesel.

As Winnie continues to make waves in the fashion industry, fans, many of them White, have taken to social media donning make-up copying her skin condition to pay tribute to her style. Many believe imitation is the highest form of flattery, but in this case, these fans are being blasted for sporting “blackface.”

Winnie posted a lengthy Instagram message Saturday in response to those criticizing her fans, saying these individuals are “showing love and appreciation” and not being “hateful.”

Relishing her White approval perhaps, Winnie seems to dismiss the notion of cultural appropriation:

Harlow’s skin condition was once a source of insecurity, so the positive reaction is something she appreciates “these people recreating.”

Read Winnie’s full response here.

What are you thoughts? Do you think she’s missing the point, or are critics making a fuss over nothing?

 





