*After twelve years Xander Cage is back and adrenaline junkies will get their “xXx” fix. Fast cars, fast women, crashes, incredible stunts, skate board mania, and fierce fights in your face with IMAX 3D is a thrill to thrill seekers living vicariously through Xander Cage. In “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” Cage (Vin Diesel) comes out of a self-imposed exile to recover Pandora’s Box, a sinister weapon.

In order to retrieve the Box, Cage recruits a new team of daredevils and finds himself entwined in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Sounds familiar? Also familiar is the “Deep Blue Sea” stunt Samuel L. Jackson pulls.

D.J. Caruso directs. Toni Collette, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, and Tony Jaa also star, with an appearance by Ice Cube.

‘Split’

“Split” brings to mind “Psycho” and “Sybil.” Sybil, however, had 16 different personalities and James McAvoy has 24 in “Split.” You never expect the usual from M. Night Shyamalan and certainly don’t expect it in this psychological drama about mental illness.

But it doesn’t take long to predict what will become of McAvoy’s psychotic journey in “Split.” It begins with one of his personalities (Dennis) kidnapping three women and driving them to an underground compound.

The textbook signs of mental disorders begin to exhibit during the women’s captivity. Although various personalities are introduced to the women, he is most concerned about “the beast,” the one most anticipated by the audiences—and unfortunately the biggest letdown.

“Split” also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Haley Lu Richardson, Jessica Sula, and Betty Buckley.

Syndicated Entertainment journalist Marie Moore reports on film and TV from her New York City base.

