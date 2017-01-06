*Last night, Yahoo Finance was trying to tweet that Donald Trump wanted a “much bigger Navy.”

Instead, they tweeted that the President-elect wanted a “much nigger Navy,” sending Twitter into a frenzy under a hashtag that is still trending: #NiggerNavy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, “Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here’s How Much It’ll Cost.” The company’s social media editor, however, didn’t catch that “n” was typed instead of “b” in the word “bigger” when the article was tweeted.

Soon after the typo became apparent, Yahoo deleted it and sent an apology, citing a “spelling error.”

We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake. — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017

