*Here’s a super messy story we hate to have to report. Four nitwits in Chicago have been arrested after brutal footage of a young white man … allegedly being held hostage, beaten and tortured … was streamed live on Facebook.

According to reports, two black men and two black women, believed to all be aged 18, were taken into custody on Wednesday after Chicago police were made aware of the 34-minute video.

The footage shows four people allegedly holding a man hostage in an apartment on the 3400 block of West Lexington on Chicago’s West Side on Tuesday.

It was originally posted on Facebook Live by Brittany Herring but has since been deleted from her social media page.

The victim, as yet unidentified, who police say has special needs, was seen cowering in a corner with his arms tied and mouth taped shut.

He was recorded being kicked and punched before he had his hair cut until his scalp bled.

The victim also had his clothes cut and had cigarette ash flicked over the wound on his head.

On the video, someone can be heard yelling “f*** Donald Trump. F*** white people.”

As far a Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is concerned, “it’s sickening.”

He added:

‘It’s makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that. I’ve been a cop for 28 years, and I’ve seen things that you shouldn’t see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn’t.

‘I’m not going to say it shocked me, but it was sickening.’

Watch the full video:

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital into the care of his parents.

Chicago Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said the victim was an acquaintance of one of the offenders and they had attended school together.

“Apparently, they met out in the suburbs. These subjects then stole a van out in the suburbs and then brought him into Chicago,” Duffin said.

So the natural/logical question on a lot of folks’ collective mind is “was he kidnapped?” Here’s Duffin’s response:

‘It is quite possible it is a kidnapping. (The victim) is traumatized by the incident and it is a little tough to communicate with him.’

Police arrested all four people shown in the footage and they remain in custody.

Authorities expect to make formal charges within the next 24 hours.