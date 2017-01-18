*Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s biological mother is suddenly speaking to the tabloids, and she has a lot to say.

The Daily Mail tracked down Mentewab Dawit Lebiso in Central Ethiopia and found out that she is happy that her daughter was adopted by Angelina, but she would like to be in communication with the 12-year-old.

“Please just let me talk to my daughter,” she said, according to Daily Mail. “I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her. I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her.”

Mentewab acknowledges that Angelina has given Zahara an enriched life, but she says that doesn’t mean she can’t “miss her.”

“I miss her all the time. I think about her every day and long to hear her voice or see her face. I know when she has a birthday but I am sad because I can’t celebrate it with her,” the mother explained. “I long to be able to have regular contact with her.”

Lebiso was also asked about the brewing custody battle over Zahara between Angelina and Brad Pitt. She believes both parents are good people, however, “I want my daughter to stay with Angelina. She is a good mother and all children should stay with their mother,” she said. “I am sorry that they are splitting up and I will pray for them, but I do not think it will affect Zahara that much.”

Mentewab insisted Brad has been a “good father” to her daughter. “He is a good man and I hope that they can settle whatever it is between them and move on with their lives.”

According to The Daily Mail, Lebiso conceived Zahara after being raped, and when her family found out she was pregnant, they disowned her. Initially trying to keep her daughter, whom she had named Yemasrech, which means “good news,” Mentewab gave her up for adoption due to financial struggles.

Jolie adopted Zahara at 6 months old in 2005. Since then, Mentewab says she has not received a card or letter from Angelina. The actress, however, was reportedly led to believe that Zahara was orphaned after both of her parents had died of AIDS.

“I would like Zahara to know she has a mother who loves her as much as Angelina,” added Mentewab, who has never had any other children. “She has a life that I could never give her, but I would still like to have some contact. I would like to see her face. She has grown into a beautiful woman and I am so proud of her. My heart bursts because I am so proud.”