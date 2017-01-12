The current (February) issue of “Elle” features several covers, one of which is on actress Zoë Kravitz, the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet.

And speaking of Bonet, Miss Kravits had this to say ab out her mother’s political motivations:

“She kind of stumbled into that world. It wasn’t a conscious choice (a) to be an actress, (b) to be a famous actress, and (c) to be-she shook things up-a model for so many young women. The beautiful thing about her is that she just thought a certain way and lived her life that way.”

OK, since we’re talking politics, what about Donald Trump? Zoë says:

“There has to be something positive that can come out of [the election]. Already it’s helped me want to connect with everybody. When I go to the deli or I’m talking to a waiter or my Uber driver and they say, ‘How are you?’ I’ve answered in an honest way for the first time. Like, ‘Oof.’ Even that felt good. Let’s let everything come to the surface, even with people we come in contact with for a moment. This situation can help us be a little bit more awake with each other.”

By the way. The reason for the “Elle” cover spreads on Kravitz as well as Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley is to spread the word about the new HBO series’ “Big Little Lies.”

As you can tell from our blurbs from Zoë Kravitz, inside the magazine, they dish on everything from their new miniseries to sex scenes to politics in Hollywood.

As far as the covers go, they are described this way: Witherspoon brings the fire in her sultry shot, while Kravitz goes for a more natural look, showing off her braids. Woodley strikes a powerful pose on her cover, and Kidman rounds out the group with a smoldering side eye.

Learn/see MORE at “Elle.”