*Zoe Saldana has joined the all-star voice cast of Hasbro and Lionsgate’s animated “My Little Pony: The Movie.”

The story follows the “Mane 6” characters — Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity — embarking on a journey to meet new friends and challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship and save their home.

Previously announced voice cast members include Sia, Liev Schreiber, Taye Diggs, Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Uzo Aduba, and Michael Pena.

The regular television voice cast of Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Andrea Libman, Tabitha St. Germain, and Cathy Weseluck is returning.

Jayson Thiessen is directing from a screenplay by Meghan McCarthy, writer and producer of the “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” animated series.

Lionsgate is releasing “My Little Pony” on Oct. 6, 2017. Producers unveiled a new logo for the film on Wednesday:

Saldana, best known for “Avatar” and “Star Trek,” currently stars opposite Ben Affleck in Warner Bros. gangster drama “Live by Night,” which moves into wide release on Friday.