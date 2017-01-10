In the new film “Live By Night,” Zoe Saldana’s character becomes romantically involved with the character played by Ben Affleck, who is also the director.

When asked about how he directed their love scenes, during her (01-10-17) appearance on “The Talk,” Saldana shares:

“He’s a really nice guy, super respectful, a gentleman, and he was more nervous than I was,” which made her feel at ease. She says it was also awkward, “Here you are kissing with him, and all of a sudden he goes, ‘Alright, cut!’ and I’m like, ‘Is it me?’ It was a little disconcerting.”

