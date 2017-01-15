*We all know that being able to say what’s on your mind is a benefit of living in a democracy and here in the US it’s practiced every day. But of course free speech comes with a price such as being criticized for what you say. And that brings us to actress Zoe Saldana.

Saldana voiced her opinion on Donald Trump and the state of our democracy to AFP and as a result, her comments have made her a bullseye on social media. She made it clear that she’s not a Trump supporter, however she feels that those against him are responsible for his election.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” the 38-year-old actress said of Trump, who is seen by some on the left as the all-time king of the bullies.

“We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises. I’m learning from (Trump’s victory) with a lot of humility,” the mother of two-year-old twin boys told AFP.

She added:

“If we have people continue to be strong and educate ourselves and stand by equal rights and treat everyone with respect, we won’t go back to those times.”

Check out the reaction to her comments

Zoe Saldana turning into the next Stacey dash Hollywood bullied Trump bitch what? — J (@kidsimpson) January 14, 2017

Man…and I had the hugest crush on Zoe Saldana to. Welp! NOT ANYMORE #DumpTrump #HesTheBully — Mando Sayz (@MandoDaFreak) January 14, 2017

Peanut head Dominican Zoe Saldana is just expressing herself in her beleif that Donald Trump got bullied by the whole country. Thats all. — HOOD CERTIFIED (@hoodcertifiedtm) January 14, 2017