A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” – James Baldwin

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Feb. 1: Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 80. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 42.

BLACK HISTORY

Feb. 1, 1865: John Sweat Rock (1825-1866), a noted Boston lawyer, became in 1865 the first African-American to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and the first black person to speak before the U.S. House of Representatives.