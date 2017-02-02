Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 42

Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 42

A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” – James Baldwin

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Feb. 1: Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 80. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 42.

BLACK HISTORY

Feb. 1, 1865: John Sweat Rock (1825-1866), a noted Boston lawyer, became in 1865 the first African-American to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and the first black person to speak before the U.S. House of Representatives.





Previous ArticleJimmy Butler Vows to Never Look Back, Removes Rearview Mirror
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind