A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“The only justification for ever looking down on somebody is to pick them up.” – Jesse Jackson

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Feb. 3: Singer Dennis Edwards (The Temptations) is 74. Singer Daddy Yankee is 41. Sean Kingston is 27.

BLACK HISTORY

Feb. 3, 1920: The Negro Baseball League founded.