A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

I do not make any apologies for my manner or personality. I come from a long line of very strong, black African-American women who neither bend nor bow. I haven’t had very good modeling in submission. Faye Wattleton

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Feb. 13: Randy Moss is 40. Reality star Puma (Black Ink) is 35. NFL player Aqib Talib is 31.

BLACK HISTORY

Feb. 13, 1892: The first African American performers, the World’s Fair Colored Opera Company, appear at Carnegie Hall.