A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

I do not make any apologies for my manner or personality. I come from a long line of very strong, black African-American women who neither bend nor bow. I haven’t had very good modeling in submission. Faye Wattleton

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Feb. 14: Actress Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead) is 39.

BLACK HISTORY

Feb. 14, 1867: Morehouse College organized in Augusta, Georgia. The institution was later moved to Atlanta.