A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Whatever is bringing you down, get rid of it. Because you’ll find that when you’re free . . . your true self comes out. – Tina Turner

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Feb. 15: Actress Amber Riley (“Glee”) is 31.

BLACK HISTORY

Feb. 15, 1964: Louis Armstrong’s “Hello Dolly” recording becomes his first and only number one record.