A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Whatever is bringing you down, get rid of it. Because you’ll find that when you’re free . . . your true self comes out. – Tina Turner

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Feb. 16: Singer James Ingram is 65. Actor LeVar Burton is 60. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 59. Actor Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”) is 43. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 35.

BLACK HISTORY

Feb. 16, 1970: Joe Frazier knocked out Jimmy Ellis in the second round of their New York fight and became the world heavyweight boxing champion.