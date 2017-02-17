*Aww…Boo Hoo! Its unlikely this teen is going to get anyone to feel sorry for her after winning millions in a UK Lottery and now suffering from life after becoming a millionaire.

Simmer down. Simmer down. I can practically feel your claws and hear your screams of Bitch Puh-leez!!!

But alas, this fair maiden is unhappy and has said she wishes she had never won at all.

Raise your hand if you’d like to relieve her of this burden. THIS we can do.

In 2013, Miss Jane Parks — at the age of 17, hit the jackpot for £1 million (which equals a figure I can’t even read in U.S. currency: 1250500.00) with a Euromillions ticket. The Edinburgh-born teen was over the moon with joy (who wouldn’t be) and would go on to purchase real estate; get a boob job, go on holiday to the Maldives and even buy herself a toy that would’ve made the late Prince look twice…

A purple Range Rover!

But Parks said she feels nothing but emptiness at the end of the day.

“At times it feels like winning the lottery has ruined my life. I thought it would make my life ten times better but it’s made it ten times worse. I wish I had no money most days.

“I say to myself, ‘My life would be so much easier if I hadn’t won’. People look at me and think, ‘I wish I had her lifestyle, I wish I had her money’. But they don’t realise the extent of my stress. I have material things but apart from that my life is empty. What is my purpose in life? There’s no one in the same boat as me, no-one who really understands.”

Go figure.

Read more at EURThisNthat.