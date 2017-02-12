*Wow! What a night for the 2017 Grammys.

As expected, music’s biggest showcase gave the world a number of memorable performances, humor and of course, politics. But when we think of the Grammys, first and foremost, we think awards/trophies/statuettes.

With that in mind, two names come to mind: Adele and Chance The Rapper … as they, along with the deceased David Bowie, took home the most awards

Here the complete list of 2017 Grammy winners

Album of the Year: “25,” Adele

Record of the Year: “Hello,” Adele

Song of the Year: “Hello,” Adele

Best Rap Album: “Coloring Book,” Chance the Rapper

Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Lemonade,” Beyonce

Best Country Solo Performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris

Best Rock Song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Pop Solo Performance: “Hello,” Adele

Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson

Pop Vocal Album: “25,” Adele

Dance Recording: “Don’t Let Me Down,” The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

Dance/Electronic Album: “Skin,” Flume

Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Culcha Vulcha,” Snarky Puppy

Rock Performance: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

Metal Performance: “Dystopia,” Megadeth

Rock Album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant

Alternative Music Album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

R&B Performance: “Cranes in the Sky,” Solange

Traditional R&B Performance: “Angel, Lalah Hathaway

R&B Song: “Lake By the Ocean,” Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

R&B Album: “Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway

Rap Performance: “No Problem,” Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Rap/Sung Performance: “Hotline Bling,” Drake

Rap Song: “Hotline Bling,” Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Best Latin Pop Album: Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas

Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Best Country Song: Tim McGraw, “Humble and Kind”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Pentatonix, “Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)“

Best Roots Gospel Album: Joey+Rory, Hymns

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: John Scofield, Country for Old Men

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: John Scofield, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Third Coast Percussion, “Steve Reich”

Best Dance Recording: The Chainsmokers, “Don’t Let Me Down (feat. Daya)“

Best New Age Album: White Sun, White Sun II

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Tamela Mann, “God Provides”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, “Thy Will”

Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, Love Remains

Best World Music Album: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home

Best Children’s Album: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One

Best Spoken Word Album: Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem and Fun in the Sandbox

Best Musical Theater Album: The Color Purple

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Miles Ahead

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: John Williams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Best Instrumental Composition: Ted Nash, “Spoken at Midnight”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier, “You and I”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier, “Flintstones”

Best Recording Package: David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Edith Piaf, Edith Piaf 1915-2015

Best Album Notes: Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along

Best Historical Album: Bob Dylan, The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Remixed Recording: Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)“

Best Surround Sound Album: Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Mark Donahue and Fred Vogler, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance: Boston Symphony Orchestra, “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9”

Best Music Video: Beyoncé, “Formation”

Best Music Film: The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years

MusiCares Person of the Year: Tom Petty