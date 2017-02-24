*Corey Hawkins is the new face of “24: Legacy.” His break out role of Dr. Dre in “Straight Outta Compton“ along with his character on “The Walking Dead” has gotten this 28 year old a lot of attention.

Whether you agree with this new leading role for the bright talent, he will not be held hostage by your love for Jack Bauer. Like most, Hawkins was also connected to Bauer.

So it actually scared the hell out of him, when he accepted the role. However, he couldn’t pass up on a role that, as he explains, “…is a hero and patriotic without super powers that look like me and you.” No argument here. He was right, as a black woman, I don’t see this much. Therefore, it will most likely appeal to the newer audience, viewers and Comic Con fanatics.

Still not a believer? According to Hawkins several screenings were held and he and some cast members were present. He recalled one instance where some hardcore Jack Bauer fans attended and you won’t believe some of the feedback. Take a look at the video above.

Now, don’t think for one second that Corey an overnight success for Mr. Hawkins. Corey is a graduate of Julliard and Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Next month he’ll appear alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson in “Kong: Skull Island” and headed back to Broadway…yes “back” to Broadway! I told y’all this man isn’t an overnight success, he puts in the work and deserves everything God is blessing him with. But I digress. He will appear on stage this spring in the Broadway revival of “Six Degrees of Separation.” Shout out Will Smith!

It was an honor to talk to Corey about his upcoming role as Eric Carter on FOX’s “24: Legacy.” He was delighted to get one important message out to all of the haters, “nay sayers” and people on the fence. No worries, he’s a classy guy so he took the high road with a four word sentence. Take a look and tell us if you’re with him or if you’re going to pass on the series. As for me and my house, we’re supporting this brother! #TeamEricCarter

About our associate: LaCora Stephens is a journalist, talk show host and editor. Contact her at www.LaCoraStephens.com