*50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson has followed his father into the rap game…likely to 50’s chagrin.

The 19-year-old targets his dad in “Different,” a newly released track from his upcoming mixtape “Escape.”

On the song, 50’s first-born son, raps about his father, “Lost my pops, he’s still alive.” Other lyrics on the track, which was inspired by Dr. Dre’s “What’s the Difference,” address the demise of their relationship. “What a shame, what a shame, look what we became,” he raps.

Adding insult to injury, Marquise intentionally released “Different” on the day of “Get Rich or Die Tryin”s” 14th anniversary.

“This is for me. I’m my own man. I’m not trying to follow anybody else’s legacy. I’m trying to create my own,” Marquise told Rap-Up, adding that his father had not heard any of his new music, including “Different.”

Listen below:

Below, Marquise explains to Rap-Up how the relationship with his father went south:

“It completely went south when I was probably like 10 or 11. He wasn’t really around enough. It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened. For me, I just started feeling differently about him because growing up, my dad was my superhero. He’s on television, he does this, he does this, he would take me to school. It was like having a father who’s Superman, more or less,” Marquise said.

“But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people. That’s what happened with me and my father. He’s still alive but I can’t tell you our last conversation or the last time we even had a dialogue.”