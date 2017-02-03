Executive producer Curtis Jackson attends STARZ "Power" New York season three premiere at the SVA Theatre on June 22, 2016 in New York City.

Executive producer Curtis Jackson attends STARZ “Power” New York season three premiere at the SVA Theatre on June 22, 2016 in New York City.

*50 Cent has finally settled his months-long bankruptcy case.

Bankruptcy Judge Ann Nevins approved the discharge Thursday (Feb. 2) in Hartford, Connecticut after the rapper paid more than $22 million.

50, a.k.a. Curtis Jackson III, filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in 2015, citing debts of $36 million and assets of less than $20 million. Nevins approved a plan in July that required him to pay back about $23 million.

Jackson’s lawyers said Thursday that he paid off the five-year plan early with $8.7 million of his own money and $13.65 million he received in a recent settlement of a legal malpractice lawsuit against other attorneys.





Previous ArticleKellyanne Conway Rips Media for Ignoring ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ That Never Happened
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind