*50 Cent has finally settled his months-long bankruptcy case.

Bankruptcy Judge Ann Nevins approved the discharge Thursday (Feb. 2) in Hartford, Connecticut after the rapper paid more than $22 million.

50, a.k.a. Curtis Jackson III, filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in 2015, citing debts of $36 million and assets of less than $20 million. Nevins approved a plan in July that required him to pay back about $23 million.

Jackson’s lawyers said Thursday that he paid off the five-year plan early with $8.7 million of his own money and $13.65 million he received in a recent settlement of a legal malpractice lawsuit against other attorneys.