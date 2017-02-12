*The African American Film Critic’s Association/AAFCA Awards is at it again acknowledging dope films, dope filmmakers and the dopest highly melanin infused actors.

The AAFCA celebrated its 8th annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Taglyan Entertainment Complex in Hollywood, CA.

In case you didn’t know, AAFCA kick starts the (black) award season for our favorite artists from past and present, even breakout stars.

Yes, breakout stars and this year, the lucky recipient was Janelle Monae. She’s been busy! The electric lady was seen on the red carpet with the impeccable Barry Jenkins of Moonlight.

Take a look at the video and check out how much fun they were having! Other celebs included the beautiful Sanaa Lathan who has a great show coming out soon, Shots Fired; the sexy Wendy Raquel Robinson who was snatched with a body like whoa and natural coils to match; and the cherry on top was seeing most of the cast of “Queen Sugar. ”

Sugar shared the sweet secret of the show’s success. This carpet was filled with fun moments, rising stars and some of our must-see celebs taking over the industry.

There was even a Tupac sighting. #AllEyesonMe coming soon, so check out the video below, it’s pretty lit!

EUR BONUS COVERAGE

The following is a complete list of 2016 AAFCA Awards winners.

FILM

BEST PICTURE : MOONLIGHT – (A24)

BEST DIRECTOR: BARRY JENKINS, MOONLIGHT – (A24)

BEST ACTOR: DENZEL WASHINGTON, FENCES– (Paramount)

BEST ACTRESS: RUTH NEGA, LOVING – (Focus Features)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: MAHERSHALA ALI, MOONLIGHT – (A24)

BEST ENSEMBLE: THE Cast of HIDDEN FIGURES (20TH Century Fox)

BREAKOUT PERFORMANCE 2017 – Janelle Monae for MOONLIGHT AND HIDDEN FIGURES

BEST INDEPENEDENT FILM: “MOONLIGHT” (A24)

BEST ANIMATION FILM; ZOOTOPIA (Disney)

BEST SONG – “VICTORY” from HIDDEN FIGURES (20th Century Fox)

BEST DOCUMENTARY – 13 (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN FILM – TANNA (Lightyear Entertainment)

BEST SCREENPLAY – AUGUST WILSON, FENCES – (Paramount)

TV

BEST TV SHOW (Drama) – QUEEN SUGAR – OWN

BEST TV SHOW (Comedy) – ATLANTA – FX

BEST TV SHOW (CABLE/NEW MEDIA – UNDERGROUND – WGN America

BEST TV SHOW (Special/Limited Series) – LEMONADE – HBO

AAFCA Top Ten Films of 2016 are as follows in order of distinction:

MOONLIGHT – A24 FENCES – Paramount HIDDEN FIGURES – 20th Century Fox LION – The Weinstein Company LALA LAND – Lionsgate BIRTH OF A NATION – Fox Searchlight LOVING – Focus Features MANCHESTER BY THE SEA – Amazon Studios / Roadside Attractions HELL OR HIGH WATER – CBS Films QUEEN OF KATWE – Disney

AAFCA Top Ten TV shows of 2016 are as follows in order of distinction:

QUEEN SUGAR – OWN UNDERGROUND – WGN America ATLANTA – FX INSECURE – HBO LUKE CAGE – NETFLIX THIS IS US – NBC BLACKISH – ABC THE GET DOWN – NETFLIX WESTWORLD – HBO SURVIVOR’S REMORSE – STARZ

About AAFCA

The African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) is the premiere organization of African-American film media professionals. Founded in 2003, AAFCA’s members represent a geographically diverse cross-section of media covering the cinematic arts. The organization honors excellence in cinema by creating awareness for films with universal appeal to black communities, while emphasizing film about the black experience and those produced written, directed and starring performers of African descent. The association actively reviews the quality and standard of black talent, content and media coverage. AAFCA also supports the development of future black film critics and filmmakers.