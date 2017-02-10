*Shondaland’s TGIT lineup on ABC will live to see another season.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder” have all been renewed, the network announced Friday.

The news come on the heels of Thursday ratings wins for three weeks in a row among Adults 18-49, according to Variety. (Last night, TGIT reigned with “Grey’s” bringing in 8.43 million viewers, “Scandal” with 6.24 million viewers and “HTGAWM” with 4.92 million.)

“’Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Scandal’ and ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ continue to keep viewers on the edge of their seats and wanting more. I’m thrilled to bring back these shows and the OMG moments that come with them,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment.

For the 2017-2018 season, “Grey’s” will return for an impressive fourteenth season, “Scandal” for its seventh and “How To Get Away With Murder” with its fourth.

All three are housed at ABC Studios, and executive produced by Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. “HTGAWM” is created by Pete Nowalk.

While the TGIT trio has been renewed, the shows may not air back to back to back on Thursday’s next season. Speaking to Variety earlier this week before the renewals were made official, Dungey said: “We’ve been extremely pleased with the way that TGIT came back in January. It’s terrific to have ‘Scandal’ back on the air and ‘HTGAWM’ is working towards an amazing season finale and we look forward to having ‘The Catch’ on,” Dungey said. “So what will happen next season, I think will depend on a whole number of things, including how we end up feeling about the Paul Davies law show…we’re super excited, and this one feels very on-brand, so I could easily see it as part of TGIT, but it can also stand on its own.”