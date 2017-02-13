*During a visit to “Ellen” last year, Adele spoke about the sound issues she experienced at the Grammys when piano mics fell into the instrument during her performance of “All I Ask.”

At the time, she told Ellen DeGeneres of the incident: “Next time I have any sound issues I am gonna stop. ‘Sorry, that’s not working for me.’ If we have time to do it again, let’s do it.”

Watch below:

So no one should’ve been surprised that the perfectionist stopped her performance of “Fastlove” last night to start it over and get it right, particularly since the song was in honor of the late George Michael.

“I f—ed up, I can’t do it again like last year,” Adele told the Grammy audience last night. She then continued, saying she needed to do right by Michael, stating, “I cant mess this up for him.”

Watch below:

Ellen took to Twitter to offer support following the do-over writing, “Adele, you get every do over you ever need. Ever.”