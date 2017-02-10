*NEW YORK – Black History Month is celebrated in the USA, Canada and the UK. This celebration of the Black Experience started in 1926 inspired by the work of historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History.
The month of February was the context of the event as it was the month when the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln coincided.
Negro History Week became nationally Black History Month in 1976. President Gerald Ford, speaking on the subject, indicated that the celebration was a moment to “seize the opportunity to honor the too often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”(1)
Kwanzaa and Black History Month are two events rooted in African-American history and experience that have impacted the imagination of Africans and people of African descent in other parts of the world.
With eleven films from seven countries, ADIFF Black History Month film selection is a modest contribution to the celebration of this international event.
The program explores the history of the stolen generations in Australia as well as Australia’s Black Panther Party movement; Slavery in Spain; the American history of the HBCUs spanning 170 years and the landmark 1967 Supreme Court decision that legalized interracial marriage in the USA.
The program also explores the contribution to the arts by three Black artists in 18th century Guadeloupe, 19th century Brazil, and 20th century Cuba, as well as the lives of a Tuskegee airman, a veteran of the French colonial army and an African leader assassinated for his anti-colonial stance. Please see the detailed program below.
ADIFF’s Black History Month Program runs Friday, February 24 to Sunday, February 26 at Teachers College, Columbia University – 525 W 120th St. Tickets are $11 and $13. The Weekend Pass is $65.
