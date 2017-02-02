Hall, 46, who's been with NBC Universal since 2007, was told about the shake-up only "minutes before going on the air on Friday.

*Al Roker has commented on the departure of Tamron Hall from the NBC and MSNBC because the suits who run things decided to replace Hall with newly acquired Megyn Kelly who comes from Fox News.

On Thursday, Roker addressed Hall’s leaving the show, which is also confirmation of our exclusive report we published on Monday where we reported on the fact that Hall was being forced out. Here’s what he had to say:

“As some of you may have heard by now, our good friend Tamron Hall has decided to leave NBC News,” the veteran weatherman, 62, said. “Personally, Tamron has been not just a cohost on Today for the past three years, but a good friend — and to not just me, but to all of us here. We want to wish her nothing but the best, much continued success, and we cannot wait to see what her next chapter is.”

You can watch Roker’s comments via the player above.

Meanwhile, US Weekly is reporting that according to an insider, Hall, 46, who’s been with NBC Universal since 2007, was told about the shake-up only “minutes before going on the air on Friday. She was a wreck in commercial breaks and couldn’t believe the company would tell her just before going live on MSNBC. It was especially surprising after receiving an email of praise from the co-executive producer just days before about how they were No. 1 in the ratings for seven weeks in a row.”

READ RELATED STORY: TAMRON HALL BEING ‘FORCED OUT’ BY NBC TO MAKE ROOM FOR ‘BIGOTED’ MEGYN KELLY [EUR EXCLUSIVE]

On Tuesday, Hall issued a statement on her departure from NBC and said this:

“The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” she said in a statement. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

The network also addressed her exit in a press release on Wednesday.

“Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month,” the company said in a statement. “[January 31] was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”