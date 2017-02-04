*In a new interview with Allure, Alicia Keys elaborates on her previous statements about social norms and feminism and why she decided to go make-up free.

“I have no intention to shame anyone at all [who chooses to wear it],” the singer said. “No one should be ashamed by the way you choose to express yourself. And that’s exactly the point. However, if you want to do that for yourself, you should do that.”

She later added, “I am all about a woman’s right to choose. I think a woman should do anything she wants as it relates to her face, her body, her health. Whatever mode of expression that empowers you, that’s what you should do. What I am not down for is this ridiculously high, unrealistic expectation about appearance that we as women are held to.”

Keys also explains why she believes gender roles hurt boys as well as girls. “I am so annoyed at the way we force boys to be fake strong—don’t cry, don’t be soft. Let a boy be able to dance! Let a boy paint his nails. So a boy wants to paint his nails. Who cares! All these strange, oppressive ideas,” she said.



In related news, in honor of turning 36 on Wednesday, the GRAMMY winner released a new track called “That’s What’s Up” via her SoundCloud account.

“You want me to give you a testimony about my life/ And how good he’s been to me/ I don’t know what to tell you about him/ I love him so much with all my heart and my soul/ With every bone in my body I love him so much/ Because he’s done so much for me,” she wails.

Listen to Keys’ birthday track here… or via the player below: