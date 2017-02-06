‘Almost Christmas’ EXCLUSIVE Clip: Gabrielle Union from EURweb on Vimeo.

*To celebrate the home entertainment release of the family comedy “Almost Christmas,” check out this exclusive clip from the Blu-ray/DVD which focuses on Gabrielle Union.

“Almost Christmas” arrived on Digital HD on January 24th and on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on February 7th from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Directed by David E. Talbert with Will Packer serving as executive producer, the story centers on an extended family who reunites for the holidays and must survive their time at home when beloved patriarch (Danny Glover) asks his family for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle!

Starring alongside Glover is a stellar comedic ensemble cast, including Mo’Nique (Precious, “The Parkers”), J.B Smoove (Barbershop: The Next Cut, Date Night), Gabrielle Union (Think Like a Man Too, “Being Mary Jane”), Jessie T. Usher (When the Game Stands Tall, Independence Day: Resurgence) and Omar Epps (“Shooter,” “House”).

The Blu-ray and DVD BONUS FEATURES includes a gag reel, Monique’s “Aunt May” unplugged, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film + so much more.

Take “Almost Christmas” home on Feb. 7 to serve the laughs year-round.