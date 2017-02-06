*Folks on Twitter were already calling Sunday’s Super Bowl “Black Lives Matter (Falcons) vs. white supremacy (Patriots),” based solely on the owner, coach and quarterback of the Pats being proud supporters of President Trump.

After Tom Brady QB’d his team to a dramatic come-from-behind 34-28 victory, white supremacist Richard Spencer – the guy who kept getting punched on Inauguration Day – took to Twitter to double down on this perceived battle of the races and declared the Patriots victory a triumph for the “White race.”

“A Patriots victory is a victory for the #AltRight,” Spencer also tweeted, while posting images of Trump, who had said the Patriots would win by eight points against “the other team” as he spoke with Bill O’Reilly in an interview aired on FOX before the game’s coverage.

When a Twitter user pointed out to Spencer that Brady’s own wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen is an immigrant from Brazil, the alt-right leader suggested she was acceptable because she is a “white Brazilian.”

Spencer also posted a number of other tweets along the same lines, including the photo of Brady in front of his locker, which revealed Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” cap.