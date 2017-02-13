*Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa attended Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala together on Saturday night, leaving bloggers and social media wondering if they are back on, and what this reunion means for the future of her Slut Walk hustle.

The former couple, who finalized their divorced in June 2016, walked the red carpet hand-in-hand and even exchanged kisses before the cameras. Neither confirmed to the press if their display of affection signals a new beginning, many fans have already concluded that this is nothing more than a PR stunt.

One thing’s for certain, the public reunion confirms that Rose is no longer hooking up with dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. They have reportedly called it quits after five months together.

Chmerkovskiy issued a lengthy statement about their breakup after being bombarded with inquiries on social media.

“I’m addressing this toping solely in hopes that after reading y’all will stop spamming my posts,” the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote on Instagram. “We decided to end our relationship a week ago, and did so with humility and understanding. She’s an amazing woman and I feel very lucky to have gotten to know and love. An amazing mother, an awesome friend, a loving human period. Reserved, poised, and loyal. To stress that to the more common folk ‘she loyal af.’”

“We both lead very different lives and unfortunately it didn’t work out between us, but what does that even mean?” Chmerkovskiy continued. “Maybe it worked out perfectly. I will continue to support her, praise her, and defend her against any narrow minded individual that dares to question her integrity as a woman, a friend, and most importantly the INCREDIBLE MOTHER THAT SHE IS TO HER SON! It’s hard to do it all by yourself especially while the world stares and judges.. but she does. Every single day…. And for that alone I’ll always have her back.”

He captioned the post “now go and be good people to each other.”

Rose later posted a comment on his post, writing, “Thank you Val.”