*“American Idol” may be coming back to television, this time on the same network as its former rival “The Voice.”

According to Variety, NBC is in talks with FremantleMedia to resurrect the groundbreaking singing competition. Citing sources close to the discussions, Variety says NBC has been pitched and is now mulling options for ways it would integrate the show into its schedule. One suggestion being considered: cutting “The Voice” from two cycles a year to one.

Per Variety, Fremantle has been busy shopping the revival for weeks, with NBC emerging as the frontrunner. The show aired on Fox for 15 seasons beginning in 2002. For eight consecutive seasons, beginning in 2003-04, it was the highest-rated show on television. At its peak in 2006, “American Idol” averaged a 12.4 rating among in the 18-49 demographic and 36.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers.

Ratings began to plummet in the show’s later years, to the point that Fox decided that it no longer represented a worthwhile financial or scheduling commitment.