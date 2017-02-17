*Anna Deavere Smith (Nurse Jackie), Britne Oldford (Syfy’s Hunters) and Ben Rappaport (The Good Wife) are set to star in an ABC legal drama pilot from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers’ Shondaland and ABC Studios.

Penned by Paul William Davies and directed by Tom Verica, the story is set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court.” The drama follows brand new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high profile and high stakes cases in the country – all as their personal lives intersect.

Smith plays Tina Krissman, the tough, intimidating, no-nonsense Court Clerk for the United States District Court for the SDNY.

Oldford will play Sandra, a sensible, fiercely intelligent, independent new public defender, driven to the law because of an injustice perpetrated on her family when she was a child. Rappaport plays Seth, a smart and reasonable, inexperienced recent law school grad about to start his career as a prosecutor.

Davies executive produces with Rhimes and Beers.

Britne currently appears in the second season of the Hulu series “The Path,” while Smith, awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities Medal in 2012, currently appears as Rainbow’s mother Alicia on ABC’s “Black-ish.”