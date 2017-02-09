While we're on the subject, watch the risque Anthony Anderson on 'The Real' discuss his love of cats ... PUSSYcats, that is.

*You might wanna file this one under “tooo damn much info!”

OK, here’s the deal. Actor and funnyman Anthony Anderson told the world on “Conan” that his MOTHER taught him, his brothers and their girlfriends how to perform oral sex. Whoa!!!

Anderson, 46, and the star of ABC’s “Black-ish,” laughed as he recalled the story, while host Conan O’Brien appeared extremely uncomfortable, but didn’t stop him. No, he didn’t

“I’ll just cut to the chase: My mother taught me how to go downtown,” Anderson said. “My mama taught me how to eat the cookie. Oral sex, Conan! Oral sex.”

After getting over that initial queasiness, O’Brien and his sidekick, Andy Richter, were all in on how the conversation went. And if you’re wondering exactly how his mother showed him how to “eat the cookie,” we know what you’re thinking. Nope, it didn’t go down like that, thank God. Whew!

“I had just come home from college, and we had happened to be sitting around in the family room. Not only me, but my buddies and their girlfriends. She not only taught me and my brothers and my boys, but also the women how to do what they needed to do,” Anderson continued. “My mother has a very extensive video collection, and she would put the videos on. And go into graphic detail as to what’s going on in the video.”

Anderson confessed that the tutorial was a “great time” and it “turned out to be great knowledge.” That’s all well and good, but we, like Conan O’Brien, are scratching our head trying to figure out WHY his MOTHER and maybe not his FATHER would want to have such an awkward talk.

“She said, ‘I would be damned if I send out my three boys out in the world not knowing how to do that,’” Anderson said. “‘My father didn’t know how to eat p—y, so she said, ‘I will be damned if I send my three boys out in the world not knowing how to do that, so it is my duty as a woman to teach you to do this properly, because your daddy didn’t know what he was doing.’”

He added:

“It was a great time. I mean, it was fun! We laughed. My mother’s sitting up there teaching us what we thought we knew. It turned out to be great knowledge.”

Hmm, as much as we enjoyed Anthony Anderson’s wild tale of home based sex education, we bet most dudes (and dude-ettes) are THANKFUL their mom didn’t do that for them.

EUR BONUS COVERAGE

Now that we think about it, Anthony Anderson is real, real comfortable with being risque. You can see an example of that on when guest on “The Real” today (02-09-17) to discuss his absolute love of cats. to be specific, PUSSYcats. Watch: