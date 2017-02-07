*Multi-awarding winning actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs’ Naga Pixie (Imagination Lunchbox) wins the 2017 Bonita Springs International Film Festival (BIFF) “Kidz Shorts” Award. Hobbs’ short, a comedy/adventure, also won the 2016 Gary International Black Film Festival “Best Youth Film” Award. Naga Pixie is his second of three films that he has produced under his company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC

The Bonita Springs International Film Festival was held at the Arts Center of Bonita Springs, Florida. The BIFF mission is to create experiences that discover extraordinary films from around the world. It presents over 70 carefully selected narratives, documentaries, animations and shorts, and Hobbs’ short won in the youth category.

Anthony Michael stars as Jason who, along with friends, tries to figure out why a Pixie (played by Trinity Breanne Perio) is always nagging them about not hurting animals and respecting nature. Naga Pixie also stars Trey Feledy (Alex Hamilton), Kayla Johnson (Serena Keith), Kendall Clark, Noah Thomas and Amanda Trinh. It also features Danny Palmer and Thomas Johnson.

Anthony’s first short film One Nation screened at 10 national film festivals and won four awards. One Nation is an inspirational film about a boy named Steven who along with his five friends (Jeffrey, Spice, Hope, Rose, and Brianna) decided that they need to give back to the Armed Force members returning to the U.S.

Last year the Ocktober Film Festival in New York had Anthony Michael host the youth awards presentation. He has also served as a special speaker at the Root Branch Academy’s Youth Film Festival, and for former NFL player Joel Gamble’s “Career Scholars Program.”

As an actor Hobbs has garnered six awards from Global Stars Network for his acting skills. He is best known for his role as a young Frederick Douglass in the 2013 Emmy Award nominated PBS Special Mini-Series “The American Experience: The Abolitionist” (http://video.pbs.org/video/2321796209) starring actor/director Richard Brooks (“Law & Order”). Another notable role is a starring role in the DreamWorks documentary “How to Train Your Dragon: Dragons and Dinosaurs” (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bekKOmfsWfc).

On April 30, 2017 his production company will host the first annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival (ILICFF) at the Arbutus Community Hall of the Volunteer Fire Department in Maryland. The event aims to showcase and honor short films produced by youth, produced for youth and starring youth. It will offer an industry expert panel for discussion, and for the visiting young filmmakers a Q and A session. Held in partnership with the 18th annual “Uplifting Minds II” (ULMII) entertainment conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com), the ILICFF will also offer a special “ULMII Honorary Award” presented to the most uplifting film. Submissions for short films are open now and will close at the end of March.

For more information about Naga Pixie, One Nation or the Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival visit Hobbs’ website www.anthony-michael.com or www.ImaginationLunchbox.com.

