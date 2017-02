*CEO of Baltimore-based sports apparel company Under Armour, is still in damage control mode after calling President Trump “an asset to the country” during a television interview.

As previously reported, Kevin Plank’s praise of Trump on CNBC last week caused the company’s biggest endorsers, NBA star Stephen Curry, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and ballerina Misty Copeland, to go public with their discomfort.

In an open letter to Baltimore published as a full-page advertisement in The Baltimore Sun, Plank wrote that he wanted to clarify what values he and his company stand for.

“In a business television interview last week, I answered a question with a choice of words that did not accurately reflect my intent,” he wrote referring to the interview on CNBC on Feb. 7.

The company stands for equal rights and job creation and believes “immigration is a source of strength, diversity and innovation for global companies based in America,” Plank wrote. Also, the company opposes the president’s travel ban.

“With an anticipated new executive order on immigration set to come out, we will join a coalition of companies in opposition to any new actions that negatively impact our team, their families or our community,” he said.

Dwayne Johnson sent out a statement on social media last Thursday saying Plank’s words “were divisive and lacking in perspective.”

Copeland wrote in an Instagram post she was so concerned about Plank’s comments that she spoke to him directly.