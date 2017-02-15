*Essence has chosen Oscar nominated director Ava DuVernay for its March 2017 cover celebrating Women’s History Month.

Pausing from her adaptation of the popular children’s book “A Wrinkle in Time,” the acclaimed filmmaker shot the cover two days before Christmas, fresh off a flight from northern California.

Watch below:

Inside, DuVernay chats about everything from her Oscar-nominated documentary “13th” to diversity, to Array, her independent distribution company that spotlights little-known films from women and people of color.

“I don’t have to approach film like a man would, or like anybody else I read about, because it’s personal,” DuVernay says. “So there’s no right way or wrong way. Directors talk about their process but that doesn’t have to be my process.”

Read the full interview in the March issue of Essence, which hits newsstands Feb. 17.