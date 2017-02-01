*Nicki Minaj and Drake are in communication again.

The pair joined their Young Money captain for photos shared Wednesday on Instagram, signaling an end to their mutual silent treatment and possible new music in the near future.

The reunion comes after Minaj and Drake had stopped speaking to each other in the wake of Drizzy’s beef with Minaj’s ex, Meek Mill.

Now that Minaj is single again, the reunion is on. Photos of the two popped up, one of them alongside Young Money Entertainment founder, Lil Wayne.

According to TMZ, Young Money president Mack Maine facilitated the meeting between Drake and Nicki after Drake saw Nicki and Wayne in a video together.

The reunion is said to have taken place in Miami on January 12th, when the photos were supposedly taken.

“#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney,” Nicki captioned the pic.