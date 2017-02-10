*The director of TV One’s “Bad Dad Rehab” will be among the talent vying for an NAACP Image Award Saturday (Feb. 11) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Indie filmmaker Carl Seaton, nominated for Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television), helmed the drama about four men forced by their respective ex-wives and baby mamas, to enroll in a Deadbeat Dad Rehab to become better fathers – and better men.

“It’s a subject matter that’s rarely talked about,” Seaton says. “I wanted to make a film that people could experience and then provoke discussion long after the film was over.”

“Bad Dad Rehab,” starring Malik Yoba, Robert Ri’chard, Rob Riley, Wesley Jonathan and Rick Gonzalez, premiered before a sold-out crowd last summer at the 2016 American Black Film Festival in Miami, and became a Top 4 trending topic on Twitter the night of its July 3rd premiere.

Of his first Image Award nomination Seaton added: “It’s always an honor to be acknowledged for your work, but to be nominated for an NAACP Image Award reemphasizes how important our images are and that I made something worthy of that type of acknowledgement.”

After “Bad Dad Rehab,” Seaton returned to the director’s chair for two episodes of John Singleton’s upcoming police drama “Rebel,” premiering March 28th on BET.

Seaton helms Episodes 3 and 4 of the series which examines the unique and conflicted relationship officers of color have with their jobs at a time when police forces are rife with brutality and misconduct. Danielle Moné Truitt stars as Oakland cop Rebecca “Rebel” Knight, with Giancarlo Esposito, Mykelti Williamson, and Brandon Quinn co-starring.

The NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, airs Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TV One.